UN vote urging Palestinian statehood is theater, not diplomacy, Israel envoy says

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a French and Saudi-led declaration urging Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ahead of a meeting of world leaders. A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favor and 10 against, with 12 countries abstaining.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon reacted sharply to the resolution:

"This one-sided declaration will not be remembered as a step toward peace, only as another hollow gesture that weakens this Assembly’s credibility…This is not diplomacy. It is theatre. The only beneficiary is Hamas…When terrorists are the ones cheering, you are not advancing peace; you are advancing terror.”

The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the U.N. in July, boycotted by Israel and the United States.