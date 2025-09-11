UNSC issues rare joint statement condemning Doha strike

Recommended -

In a rare display of unity, the UN Security Council on Tuesday issued a joint statement denouncing Israel’s strike in Doha earlier this week.

The carefully negotiated text required the support of all 15 members, including the United States, which until now had resisted formal criticism of Israel within the council.

The statement condemned the September 9 attack on Qatari territory and voiced “deep regret” over civilian deaths, yet did not mention Israel directly by name.

Council members affirmed their solidarity with Qatar, stressing that its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected under the principles of the UN Charter.

Diplomats highlighted the Gulf state’s continued role as a mediator in the conflict, particularly in partnership with Egypt and the United States.

They emphasized that these mediation efforts remain central to easing hostilities and paving the way for political dialogue.

The council also reiterated that securing the release of hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and alleviating suffering in Gaza must remain top international priorities. Members urged all sides to take advantage of what they described as a window of opportunity for peace, pointing to ongoing diplomacy led by Qatar, Egypt, and Washington.