US congresswoman expected to slam Biden policy on Israel in Knesset address

US Representative Elise Stefanik is set to deliver an address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday after an invitation from Speaker Amir Ohana.

The New York Republican is the highest-ranking member of her party to speak to Israeli lawmakers, and is expected to critique US President Joe Biden’s leadership over the course of Israel’s war against Hamas, according to a draft of her speech shown to US media.

Taking aim at Biden blocking weapons shipments to Israel over disagreements regarding operations in Rafah, she is expected to position her party as friends to Israel amid anti-Israel sentiments heard among Democratic lawmakers.

“There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel,” the speech reads, according to the New York Times.

Stefanik, who is expected to mention former US president Donald Trump several times in her speech, has emerged as a staunch supporter of the Republican hopeful in US Congress in recent years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1792037259018912116 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump has named her as a possible choice as his running mate.

Stefanik recently made a mark after grilling the heads of Ivy League schools in Congressional hearings on the unchecked antisemitism in top American schools since the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel.

“We must not let the extremism in elite corners conceal the deep, abiding love for Israel among the American people,” Stefanik is expected to tell Israeli parliamentarians. “Americans feel a strong connection to your people. They have opened their hearts to you in this dark hour.”

Stefanik is slated to meet with Israeli leaders and tour sites in Israel, including those attacked by Hamas on October 7.

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war, click here>>

For real-time updates on the conflict, click here >>