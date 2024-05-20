US National Security Advisor Sullivan meets top Israeli officials

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli politicians on Monday to discuss the war in the Gaza Strip and reaffirm US support for Israel

Sullivan met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and War Cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, according to a statement.

Gallant and Halevi spoke with Sullivan about alternative approaches to combating Hamas in Rafah amid US concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Sullivan also reaffirmed US commitment to bringing back Israeli hostages held by Gazan terrorists since the October 7 attack on Israel.

The US also stressed the importance of Egypt and Israel succeeding to reopen the Rafah crossing to allow humanitarian aid as well as through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

This comes a day after Sullivan met with Palestinian officials, including Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Palestinian Liberation Organization Secretary General Hussein al-Sheikh. He commended the PA’s efforts in maintaining stability in the West Bank, and discussed the importance of a hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.