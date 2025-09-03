Want to be a renowned genocide scholar? Pay 30$

Recommended -

i24NEWS Correspondent Joe Brown has revealed how easy it is to claim expertise in genocide studies, raising questions about the credibility of resolutions passed by the International Association of Genocide Studies (IAGS).

The organization, credited by the BBC as “the world’s leading association of genocide scholars,” recently passed a resolution with 86% approval declaring that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

While major outlets have reported the resolution as coming from leading experts, Brown’s investigation exposes flaws in the process as the IAGS “merely requires a $30 fee to join,” and has no background checks.

Hen Mazzig, an activist and commentator found members with names like “Adolf Hitler” could vote on resolutions accusing Israel of genocide. Following public scrutiny, the once easily accessible members list on the IAGS website was hidden.

The IAGS has 500 members, but only 28% participated in the vote—just above the 20% minimum required for a resolution to pass. Brown demonstrated that anyone can sign up online, choose an area of expertise, and be considered a member without verification. “Once I signed up, I became a genocide expert in Yugoslavia, gender, and the Holocaust,” Brown said.

He also pointed out that some members, including Sara Brown, claim they were excluded from debates despite the organization’s claim to hold virtual town halls for all members.

With Israel currently facing genocide accusations at the International Court of Justice, Brown’s report emphasizes the need to critically examine how “expert” consensus is formed.

“This serves as a caution for policymakers and the public: not every resolution labeled ‘expert-approved’ is grounded in verifiable scholarship,” Brown concluded.