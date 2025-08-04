"We won’t take lessons from those who kill children," says Athens mayor to Israeli ambassador

Recommended -

A diplomatic spat has erupted between the mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, and Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Noam Katz, over allegations of antisemitism and Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In a sharply worded post on X published Monday, Doukas rebuked the ambassador’s criticism, stating, “We do not accept lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines.”

His comments came in response to Katz’s accusation that the Athens municipality has failed to act decisively against antisemitic graffiti in the city.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1951885153841582327 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ambassador Katz had condemned slogans such as “Expel all Israelis” and “Kill the Zionists, save lives” as blatant antisemitic incitement.

Doukas responded by claiming the graffiti had already been removed and accused Katz of fixating on "marginal details" while ignoring, in his words, the "genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza."

He also took a swipe at Israeli citizens, pointing to a more than 90% rise in golden visas issued to Israelis in Greece last year, suggesting a contradiction between Israel’s criticism and its citizens’ growing investment in Greek real estate.

The exchange marks an escalation in tensions between Israeli diplomatic officials and Athens’ municipal leadership, reflecting broader divisions over the war in Gaza and its global fallout.