White House cancels Iran meeting with Israeli officials after PM's video - report

The White House canceled a high-level United States-Israel meeting on Iran scheduled on Thursday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video claiming Washington was withholding military aid, reported Axios citing two U.S. officials. "This decision makes it clear that there are consequences for pulling such stunts," said a U.S. official.

According to the report, the U.S. President Joe Biden's team was "angry and shocked" by Netanyahu's video. "The Americans are fuming. Bibi's video made a lot of damage," a senior Israeli official told Axios, using Netanyahu's nickname.

Bilal Hussein / AP

Some Israeli officials are said to have already been on their way to Washington when the meeting was cancelled. Additionally, Biden's top advisers canceled the strategic dialogue on Iran, which was to include hours of meetings between officials from the State Department, Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies and their Israeli counterparts.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Tuesday met with Netanyahu. Axios, citing two Israeli officials, reported that Hochstein told Israeli Prime Minister that "the accusations in the video were both inaccurate and out of line."

In his video, speaking in English, Netanyahu declared that it was "inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that only one weapons shipment had been paused since the war began, while billions of dollars of weapons had flowed unimpeded: "We genuinely do not know what he is talking about."