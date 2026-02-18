Young Leaders Conference brings African and Israeli youth together in Addis Ababa

The inaugural Young Leaders Conference 2026 took place in Addis Ababa from February 12–14, coinciding with the African Union Summit, bringing together emerging youth leaders from Israel, the United States, and across Africa.

The event, organized by the Let Africa Go Movement (LAGM) in partnership with the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) and the Israel-Africa Relations Institute (IARI), marked a milestone in Israel–Africa engagement.

The three-day conference focused on strengthening historic and contemporary ties between Africa and Israel, fostering collaboration in education, innovation, governance, and leadership. Delegates participated in workshops, roundtables, and strategic discussions addressing topics including economic development, innovation, countering extremism, education, and Africa’s role on the global stage.

Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, former Vice President of the World Bank Africa Region and former Nigerian Minister of Education, delivered the keynote address, highlighting Africa’s economic potential in the era of artificial intelligence.

She emphasized that population size alone is not enough for prosperity and underscored the importance of human capital, governance, and strategic partnerships in driving sustainable growth.

Ambassador Avraham Neguise, Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, also addressed the conference, noting Israel’s expanding engagement across Africa and the importance of cultivating youth leadership, innovation, and diplomacy. He hosted delegates for a private dinner at his residence, providing participants with an opportunity for direct dialogue on Israel–Africa cooperation and future collaboration.

The event highlighted existing partnerships between Israel and African countries in government, civil society, and innovation sectors, offering participants a platform to explore practical collaboration. Organizers emphasized that the conference is part of a broader initiative to create a network of young leaders committed to principled leadership, innovation, and strengthened ties between the two regions.

Following the success of the inaugural event, organizers announced that the second Young Leaders Conference will be held early next year in Jerusalem, continuing efforts to deepen engagement and build lasting connections between African and Israeli youth.