Israel: Record number of M&A deals in 2021

Israel marked a 70 percent increase in the overall value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2021, according to PricewaterhouseCooper’s (PwC) report released on Thursday.

The report summarized the M&As related to Israeli companies - as buyers or sellers - that closed in the past year.

An overall 238 deals were recorded, which is the highest total in the past decade and almost doubling the number of transitions in 2020, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

However, the number of so-called “megadeals” fell compared to last year, with only the acquisition of Lumenis that closed at over $1 billion, resulting in the average deal value dropping by 18 percent to $126 million.

The number of Israeli companies acquired by other Israeli firms amounted to 82 transactions at a total of $2.8b, according to the report.

Forty-four of the transactions were in the technological sector and 12 were in the field of services and consumer products.

Liat Enzel-Aviel, transaction services leader at PwC Israel, attributed the phenomenon to the amount of available cash in the market as well as large IPOs adding companies to the investor circle, The Post reported.

She predicted that in 2022, more companies that become unicorns along with increasing cash will continue to fuel the market.

"The desire of companies to attain technological capabilities and competitive advantages will continue to feed the M&A market and the economic rehabilitation process, along with recovery from the crisis,” Enzel-Aviel said.