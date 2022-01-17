Israel's unemployment rate continues to drop

There were 262,100 people unemployed in December, compared to 282,600 in November

Israel's unemployment rate dropped to six percent in December from 6.5 percent in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported Monday.

According to the CBS statistics, there were 262,100 people unemployed in December, compared to 282,600 in November. Before the Covid pandemic, 3.5 percent of Israelis were unemployed.

The unemployment rate, excluding those who were affected by Covid, stood at slightly more than four percent in December, down from nearly five percent.

A report from Dun & Bradstreet said last month that Israel's economy grew by 7 percent in 2021.

Last week, Central Bank Governor Amir Yaron warned that the highly-contagious omicron variant of Covid will cost the economy $640m every 20 days.

Israel saw several days of over 40,000 daily confirmed cases of Covid, the number of serious cases rising to 436.

There are currently over 207,000 people in quarantine, either from testing positive for Covid or coming in contact with a confirmed case.

In response, Israel announced Monday that the isolation period for those infected would be shortened from a week to five days. The Finance Ministry also recently approved a compensation plan for workers that would have the state fund most days of isolation.