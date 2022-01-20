Real estate: Israelis borrowed a record $32b in 2021

A staggering 50% increase in borrowing recorded in just one year

Israel's booming real estate market broke new records in 2021, with homebuyers taking out around NIS 116 billion ($32 billion) in mortgages during the year, according to preliminary data released by the Bank of Israel last week.

The total amount of loans in 2020 was 78.1 billion shekels ($25 billion), which means that a staggering increase of 50 percent was recorded in just one year.

December alone saw Israelis borrow NIS 12.2 billion ($3.89 billion) to fund mortgages, up 11.9 percent from November's figures.

During the month of November, 18,200 housing units were purchased in Israel, the highest monthly number since June 2015, which saw the acquisition of 16,000 units, according to a separate report released this week by the Office of the Chief Economist at the Finance Ministry.

Nearly 40 percent of the units (about 6,700) were purchased by households that already own one or more dwellings, an increase of 200 percent compared to the same period last year, and 41 percent compared to October 2021, which also saw record investor activity, according to the report.

This is the highest share of purchases by investors since June 2015, which at the time reached 30 percent of the real estate market.

First-time buyers, meanwhile, bought more than 6,100 housing units in November, the highest number in a single month in the past decade, according to the Finance Ministry.

The record purchase of homes by Israelis also comes amid record soaring prices. House prices rose more than 10.6 percent in 2021, according to data released Friday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Governments have long promised to bring down house prices, which have been climbing for more than a decade. Soaring costs have put homeownership out of reach for many Israelis, weakening the middle class.