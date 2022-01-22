Israeli stocks on Wall Street down over 50%

We see accelerated growth and inflation and investors are seeking options in the old economy'

Over the past year, half of the 100 Israeli companies traded on Wall Street fell more than 50 percent from their peak, and only 20 percent saw single-digit falls.

According to Oppenheimer Israel senior equity analyst Sergei Vastchenok, investors are losing the appetites they had for tech stocks at the start of the Covid pandemic, as the Nasdaq Index is down 9.7 percent from its peak.

"There is certainly a change in investors' tastes,” Vastchenok said, Globes reported.

“The process began with remarks by [Federal Reserve] chair Jerome Powell about plans to raise the interest rate.”

Vastchenok described how the expectations of investors shifted for a swifter recovery of the economy from the Covid crisis.

"Despite the wave of cases in Israel and around the world, the market is behaving as if Covid is already over in all investment options,” he said, adding that people are “learning to live with Covid.”

“We see accelerated growth and inflation and investors are seeking options in the old economy,” he continued, Globes reported.

The analyst explained how during Covid, investors sought options with “Covid immunity” that succeeded in growing despite difficult “macroeconomic conditions.”

However, the stocks that identified with Covid the most are now falling strongest.

Among such Israeli stocks are web development firm Wix, online marketplace Fiverr, and software company LivePerson.

While they continue to grow as businesses, investors don’t care, returning to stocks that were popular pre-Covid as some consider the virus to be entering into its endemic phase.