China was Israel’s leading source of imports in 2021

Israel imported $10.7 billion in goods from China in 2021, a nearly 40 percent increase from 2020

China surpassed the United States as Israel’s largest source of imports in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Last year, Israel imported $10.7 billion in goods from the communist regime, compared to $7.7b in 2020, a nearly 40 percent increase.

Imports from the US - Israel’s previous largest source of imports - totaled $8.2b in 2021, as it still remains Israel’s largest export destination, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel’s largest trade deficit was also with China, at $6.6b.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the trade volume between Israel and China increased significantly over the past three decades of diplomatic relations, standing today at approximately $18b.

The new data came only weeks after Israel told Washington that it will alert it to any notable deals it signs with Beijing, and will reevaluate the agreements if the US thinks it necessary.

According to Haaretz, the US did not make explicit demands, however, Israeli officials began discussing the state’s policy towards China.

Israel is weighing its options as tensions rise between Beijing and Washington - whether to take a more outspoken stance or maintain a low profile to not upset business ties with China.

As China’s ties with European countries and the US continues to worsen, the Biden administration expressed concerns about its warming relationship with Israel.

The data also came the day after the China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation met virtually on Monday, marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and China's Vice President Wang Qishan, a three-year plan was agreed on to regulate cooperation and government-to-government dialogue through 2024.