Israel: ministers warn major food companies against price hikes

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Economic Minister Orna Barbivai appealed to producers and importers of food and other essential products not to raise prices, citing the economic hardship brought on by the Covid pandemic.

A series of companies have announced price hikes on their products in recent weeks, including Osem and the importer Diplomat, which sells products such as Starkist tuna, Pringles, and Heinz ketchup.

"We will not hesitate to take the steps necessary to ensure a competitive and fair economy," Lieberman said.

"I expect companies to reconsider and avoid cynical price increases that will harm the country's citizens," he added.

The ministers wrote that the strong currency combined with low inflation and wage increases "meant that products and raw materials brought by your company to Israeli were cheaper for you, without you reducing your prices for the Israeli consumer accordingly and [these prices] were among the highest in the world for these products," The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli agribusiness giant Osem sparked widespread outrage and calls for a boycott, with activists in several supermarkets placing stickers on Osem products, urging consumers to boycott the company.

Several members of the Knesset also called for an embargo on the brand's products.

"We need to take much more drastic measures to counter the price hike; only consumers can change things," said Alona Amram, an activist interviewed by Channel 13.