Israel's yellow vests to protest soaring cost of living

Demonstrations taking place throughout the country amid outrage over rising prices

Price hikes in Israel are again in the spotlight amid public outrage over the rising costs of consumer goods, gasoline, and electricity prices.

The "yellow vest" movement resumed its protests nationwide on Wednesday, with traffic disruptions expected throughout the country.

The demonstrators are expected to eventually gather in front of Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, the Knesset, to send a message to lawmakers.

Price hikes on a wide area of consumer goods had been announced by some of Israel's largest food manufacturers and distributors. In response, public pressure has for now delayed the price increases by another three months.

Protesters were called to convene at the IKEA plaza in Rishon LeZion of central Israel and from there head to Jerusalem for the demonstration in front of the Knesset.

Hundreds of people were expected at the Knesset protest.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said earlier in the week that the price rises are moderate compared to other places in the world.

However, the initial point of Israeli prices was much higher than other Western countries such as those in Western Europe.

The average price of consumer goods in Israel is as much as 50 percent higher than in Western European countries.

Israeli food companies have been accused of monopolistic practices with exceedingly high revenues even without price hikes because of so little competition.