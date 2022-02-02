Israel: importer delays price hikes after backlash

'When international manufacturers raise prices, Diplomat is forced to raise prices,' the company says

Food importer Diplomat announced Wednesday the delaying of planned price hikes until at least after the Passover holiday in April.

The announcement comes after public backlash, including a letter from Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

"We will not hesitate to take the steps necessary to ensure a competitive and fair economy," Lieberman said.

The company said in a statement that the planned increase in prices comes due to rising operating costs and that the delay will cause economic troubles.

"Diplomat is not a manufacturer, but an importer and distributor of various food and consumer products," the statement said.

“When international manufacturers raise prices, Diplomat is forced to raise prices.”

Diplomat imports brands such as Pringles, Heinz, Gillette, and Oreo, among many others.

Osem-Nestle also announced it would delay the price hikes until after Passover, submitting to public pressure.

The hikes are slated to raise the cost of goods by several shekels, with the price of dairy products rising by three to nine percent.

According to data by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the cost of consumer goods in Israel rose by almost three percent in 2021, the highest in the 13 years.

On Wednesday, the "yellow vest" movement resumed protesting, focusing on price hikes across the country.