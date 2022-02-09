Israel: Government announces plan to help with rising prices

Bennett promises to 'lower taxes for every family' belonging to the middle class

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening announced a $1.37 billion plan to deal with the rising cost of living.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai joined Bennett at the press conference as rising prices in the country sparked controversy and protests.

The plan will include a series of measures aimed at reducing taxes for working families and lowering the price of housing, energy and staple foods.

Bennett promised to "lower taxes for every family" belonging to the middle class.

The government will also moderate the rise in electricity prices by abolishing the coal tax by 2022.

Low earners, who do not reach the tax payment threshold, will receive an additional 20 percent as part of a work grant. The first boost of $250 is expected to take place in July — a step that, however, requires legislation in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

"We are not running an economy of confinement but of growth. What guides me is that whoever works for a living can work and survive. It should not be difficult," Bennett said.