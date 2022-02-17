Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against Israel's high cost of living

'The public is starting to cry out and take to the streets and this is only the start'

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night against the rising cost of living in Israel.

The demonstration at Habima Square was organized by Guy Lerer, host of Channel 13’s award-winning current affairs show “HaTzinor” (The Pipe).

The protest had the vibe of a party, i24NEWS correspondent Mary McAuliffe reported from the scene, which featured DJs and dancing.

“The public is starting to cry out and take to the streets and this is only the start,” Lerer said in an interview with Channel 13, as reported by the Times of Israel.

A stall was set up at the protest where boxes of basic food were sold for a low price.

There is mounting anger in Israel over the rising costs of basic goods and services, including for gasoline, electricity and food.

The protesters are demanding that the government break up some of the monopolies that they say stifle competition and keep the prices high — CEOWORLD magazine in 2020 ranked Israel as the eighth most expensive city in the world to live in and The Economist Intelligence Unit in 2021 ranked Tel Aviv as the world's most expensive city.

The organizers say that they welcome people from across the political spectrum, stressing that it is not a political movement, McAuliffe reported.

Last week, the government announced a $1.37 billion plan to deal with the rising cost of living.

The plan will include a series of measures aimed at reducing taxes for working families and lowering the price of housing, energy and staple foods.