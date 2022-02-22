Israel is the 6th most expensive country in the world in food supply

The average cost of provisions in Israel is higher than in the United States, Denmark or Canada

Israel ranks sixth in the world in terms of food supply, according to a new study by money.co.uk which analyzed the average cost of a "standard" grocery shopping trip in 36 countries around the world.

According to the source, the average cost of shopping for groceries in Israel amounts to $28.45 per person per week, a figure higher than that of the United States, Denmark or Canada.

Switzerland is the most expensive country to shop for, with an average weekly spend of $48.16.

Conversely, Turkey is the cheapest country to buy groceries, with a meager average cost of $8.95, almost five times less than Switzerland.

In Israel, food prices have risen since the start of 2022, angering consumers.

Israel's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8 percent in 2021 and then 0.1 percent in the same year to reach 2.9 percent as of January 30, 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics said.

The Osem-Nestlé brand announced earlier this month that it had agreed to cancel its price hike after several protests.

In addition, electricity prices increased by 5.7 percent for private consumers and 10 percent for businesses, while the price of a liter of 95 unleaded petrol increased by 5.34 percent to reach $2.09, the highest price for fuel in Israel in the past seven years.