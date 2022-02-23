Israeli company converts passenger planes to cargo

Israel Aerospace Industries takes advantage of sump in airline travel, growth in e-commerce

Israel's state-owned aerospace company is busy converting passenger planes for freight travel to take advantage of a pandemic-driven slump in airline travel and corresponding boom in e-commerce, the Associated Press reports.

Israel Aerospace Industries says that it transforms about 25 planes a year, up from 18 annually before the Covid-19 pandemic — the process takes about three months.

The per plane conversion is about $35 million, much cheaper than the price of a new cargo plane.

Global giants such as Amazon and DHL have jumped onboard in the competitive shipping market, with IAI officials saying that orders are booked for the next four years.

“This is about the relationship between passengers and cargo and pandemic,” Shmuel Kuzi, executive vice president and general manager of the company’s aviation division, told AP.

Kuzi said that the company converts Boeing 737s as well as the much larger 767s at its campus a few miles from Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel.

Next year, the company is expected to convert the world's first 777 long-haul aircraft from passenger to cargo. The work will be done at a new plant in Abu Dhabi, a result, Kuzi said, of the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

IAI earlier this month announced the 100th conversion of a 767-300.

“The pandemic makes the e-commerce very, very popular,” Kuzi said. “So in this case, it was a good thing for us.”