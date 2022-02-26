Wages, resignations surged in Israel's hi-tech in 2021

Some 90 percent of Israeli hi-tech companies raised wages by an average of 6.5 percent in 2021

Hi-tech companies in Israel raised their employees’ wages exceptionally high in 2021 as they faced a surge in resignations and challenges in recruiting workers.

A recent market study based on 2021 data found that some 90 percent of Israeli hi-tech companies raised wages by an average rate of 6.5 percent, compared to 2.3 percent in 2020, Haaretz reported.

In the five years prior, 2015-2019, companies raised wages by an average of 3.5 percent.

The study by Zviran - which specializes in salary reviews, consulting, and pensions - surveyed 340 hi-tech companies and roughly 135,000 workers in Israel.

Growing demand for workers alongside a critical shortage in the technological workforce is pushing the competition for talent to the edge, according to Haaretz.

Companies faced challenges in recruiting and retaining workers and were forced to be flexible with expanded salaries and compensation, beyond pre-planned budgets.

Zviran found that companies planned to raise wages only by 4.4 percent in 2021, but intense competition for workers called for the increase.

“Companies need to have their finger on the pulse regarding the compensation level of such workers compared to the market, and focus on retaining them,” said Ronnie Perchick, Data and Polls Manager at Zviran, Haaretz reported.

Israel is apparently facing its own surge in resignations, similar to the so-called “great resignation” in the United States last year.

According to the data, the rate of resignations in hi-tech in 2021 was 13 percent, compared to only 6.8 percent in 2020.

“Equally important is to give [employees] meaningful work,” said Perchick.