Western states to block SWIFT access for select Russian banks

'We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin'

Kyiv’s Western allies on Saturday announced that they will cut off access to the SWIFT international payment network for a number of Russian banks in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin,” officials from the European Commission and a number of Western nations declared in a joint statement.

“Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine.”

SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure financial messaging network which acts as the world’s main international payment system.

Losing access to this network would hinder the ability of Russia’s financial institutions to conduct international business.

Washington and its allies are coordinating in order to formalize the list of banks to be cut off from SWIFT in the coming days.

The financial firms currently under Western sanctions will be the first under consideration.

News of the moves to block access to SWIFT arrived after United States President Joe Biden announced a new series of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and financial firms on Thursday.

At the time, the president said that Washington and its European partners did not agree on whether to cut off Russian SWIFT access, but Saturday’s consensus indicated that holdout allies had shifted their approach.