French supermarket chain Carrefour coming to Israel

Largest international retailer to enter Israeli market, with over 150 stores opening within three years

French food giant Carrefour will open its supermarkets in Israel, becoming the largest international retailer to enter the Israeli market, Globes reports.

Electra Consumer Products announced that the Israeli public company on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Carrefour on the opening of the supermarket chain under the Carrefour brand.

The move comes less than a year after Electra acquired the Yeinot Bitan supermarket chain.

The first branches will be open by the end of the year and within three years more than 150 of the Yeinot Bitan chains will be converted to Carrefour stores. Before this summer, Carrefour products will start to be sold at Yeinot Bitan stores.

"We are happy to have signed this agreement, which once again demonstrates the robust foundations of Carrefour's international franchise strategy," Patrick Lasfargues, president of Carrefour's international division, said.

Lasfargues added that Carrefour will help in "significantly in improving the local buying experience and will strengthen the purchasing power of the consumer, who will receive better products at more affordable prices."

The cost of living in Israel, including high food prices, has drawn people to the streets in protest over the past weeks and months.

Carrefour is the eighth-largest retailer in the world, operating 12,225 stores in over 30 countries as of January 2021.

"The entry of Carrefour into Israel is the biggest and most significant move ever in the history of retailing in Israel," Electra Consumer Products CEO Zvi Schwimmer said.