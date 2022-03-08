Israeli women choosing family over money, study shows

'Women who are planning to have large families or marry early invest less in their human capital'

As the world marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Israeli women still face a disparate wage gap, a recent study showed.

Since 2011, wages for full-time female workers in Israel have been falling relative to men’s, even as the gap narrowed in most other developed countries, Haaretz reported.

According to a study by the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, the major reason for the trend is that women are less likely to choose financially-lucrative jobs so that they can focus their time and resources on family and home.

In 2018, Israeli women were earning on average just over 77 percent of what their male counterparts made, the third-lowest among countries in the 38-country OECD.

Across the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the gender wage gap has been narrowing since 2001, and women were earning 87 percent of what men made in 2018.

But since the gap in Israel reached over 80 percent in 2011, it has been growing.

About 85 percent of the wage gap can be accredited to “family attributes,” Shoresh vice president Prof. Ayal Kimhi said, Haaretz reported.

“A large part of this is due to the fact that women who are planning to have large families or marry early invest less in their human capital,” he added.

“We found that most of the gap is due to this family issue and only a small part due to human capital,” he added.

Kimchi, an economics professor at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, explained that women study less in high-paying fields, such as science or engineering because they “tend to specialize in household production.”

“The easiest explanation is to say there is discrimination and that this family issue is part of this discrimination – employers say, ‘She will be out an awful lot and so I’ll pay her less.’”