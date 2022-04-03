Bank of Israel blames high housing prices on supply

'Measures to manage demand introduce volatility and uncertainty in the housing market'

The Bank of Israel blames the unprecedented prices of housing in the Jewish state on the lack of supply, calling on the government to “act to make the supply structure more flexible.”

In its latest annual report, the bank dedicated a section analyzing why housing prices in Israel rose by 13 percent in 2021, Globes reported.

The bank also blamed other factors for the high prices:

- Discounted housing for young couples

- Fluctuation of purchase tax for investors

- High returns on the capital market

- Increase in the building inputs index

In its report, the bank exonerated tech employees, whom many blame for the rise in housing prices because of the vast amount of money that is poured into the sector, according to Globes.

The Bank of Israel pointed out that housing prices are rising worldwide, citing an almost 13 percent increase in OECD countries from 2020 to September 2021, compared to almost 10 percent in Israel.

Israel’s central bank further slammed the state’s government for “managing demand” and for “chopping and changing” tax policies.

It mentioned how former economy minister Moshe Kahlon increased purchase taxes for investors in 2017, followed by cuts in 2020 by then-finance minister Yisrael Katz, and again increased by current Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman in 2021.

"Measures to manage demand introduce volatility and uncertainty in the housing market due to their short-term effectiveness,” the Bank of Israel said in its report, Globes reported.

“Uncertainty damages planning supply, which reacts slowly anyway.”