Israeli farmers in limbo over Ukraine war as exports halt

Israeli farmers face the effects of the war in Ukraine as exports grind to a halt

As war rages on in Ukraine, farmers in Israel face the effects, destroying thousands of tons of vegetables as regular export shipments to Ukraine and Russia have come to a halt.

Some producers have had to wipe out entire crops, resulting in crisis, as they can't put food on their own table.

Joseph Gitler, the founder of Israel's national food bank Leket, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the situation.

"It's pretty serious... there are hundreds and hundreds of Israeli farmers who've built businesses over the years exporting to Russia and Ukraine, and because of this situation... all those exports have ground to a halt."

He explained that while the solution may appear simple - to just "sell the crops somewhere else" - it is far more complex in actuality.

Gitler noted the kinds of vegetables that face this treatment, primarily crops that Russians are "famous for" but can't grow during the harsh winter.

"Israelis have made a market, because of the great weather and the great bounty, of growing crops specifically for those markets during the winter months."

When asked if there are any other places where the exports could go, Gitler said that some farmers are storing their crops with the hopes of being able to sell them to their regular customers in several months.

"The real problem is that in general, we produce 30-40 percent more produce than we need in the world, so when situations like this arise, it's not always so easy to find alternative customers."