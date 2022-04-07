US official: Pipeline sending Israeli gas to Europe 'not viable'

'We believe it is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long'

US State Department official Victoria Nuland said on Thursday that a proposed pipeline to deliver natural gas from the Mediterranean to European markets would be too expensive and take too long to build.

This comes as Europe seeks an alternative to Russian energy amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Countries throughout this area have understood that dependence on Russian oil and gas is an extremely bad bet," Nuland said.

The EastMed pipeline to transfer natural gas from Israeli waters to Europe via Cyprus and Greece was announced in 2016, and several agreements have been signed.

The three states aimed to complete the $6.5 billion project by 2025, but no financing has been secured.

"We believe it is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long," Nuland continued.

"When we think about hydrocarbons, both in the US context and in the EU context, we are hoping for a quick transition - and frankly, we don't have 10 years," she added.

"So what we are looking for within the hydrocarbon context are options that can get us more gas, more oil for this short transition period."

Nuland's comments come shortly after she met in Athens with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as well as diplomats from Greece and Cyprus.