Bank of Israel lifts rates for first time since 2018 to curb inflation

Israel's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Monday for the first time in over three years.

It joins the United States and some European central banks in tightening policy to try and relieve pressure on prices.

The Bank of Israel lifted its key rate to 0.35 percent from a record low of 0.1 percent, where it had been since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the Covid pandemic.

Inflation moved to an 11-year high of 3.5 percent, lower than other Western countries. However, the Bank of Israel is concerned about a tight labor market as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic.

Israel maintains an official inflation target range of 1-3 percent.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said in a conference “the Israeli economy is strong and has nearly completely overcome the impact of the pandemic," according to The Times of Israel.

"The gap in GDP has closed and the job market has recovered, registering a high employment rate alongside a demand for workers. The rapid growth characterizes a dynamic economy with the ability to contain changes.”

Israel's economy grew well above the most optimistic forecasts at 8.2 percent in 2021 after a 2.2 percent contraction in 2020.

The bank's economists see an inflation rate of 3.1 percent in the coming year and the key interest rate rising to 1.5 percent.