Israel: Prices for consumer goods rose by 0.6% in March

Prices of apartments rose during the first two months of 2022 by 1.8 percent

Throughout March 2022, consumer goods in Israel rose by 0.6 percent, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

There has been a rise of 1.5 percent since the beginning of 2022. In addition, the consumer price index - the average cost of household goods - rose by 3.5 percent, according to the new data.

Specifically, clothing and footwear rose by 4.6 percent, culture and entertainment by 2.1 percent and transport by 1.6 percent.

However, the costs of fresh vegetables and fruits decreased by 2.5 percent.

Prices of apartments rose by 1.8 percent during the first two months of 2022, making the rise in the past 12 months 15.2 percent.

In January and February, central Israel and Jerusalem saw the highest increase, 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. In Haifa, there was an increase of 2.1 percent, and the rest of northern Israel saw an increase of 1.6 percent. Southern Israel increased by 1.5 percent.

In December, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel's housing prices would moderate by the end of 2022.

The Bank of Israel blames the unprecedented housing prices in the Jewish state on the lack of supply, calling on the government to “act to make the supply structure more flexible.”