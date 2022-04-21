Israel's housing prices up 15% from last year

Overall prices have been rising by 1.2 percent each month on average since February 2021

Israel's housing prices rose by 15.2 percent between January and February 2021 and the same period in 2022, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published Friday.

Overall prices have been rising by 1.2 percent each month on average since February 2021, with central Israel hitting annual increases of 17.7 percent, 16.4 percent in Jerusalem, 14.5 percent in Tel Aviv and 13.2 percent in Haifa.

A Bank Leumi survey indicated that prices may rise by another 9-13 percent, although the government hoped to limit rises to 6 percent for the year.

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in December that housing prices would "moderate" by the end of this year, according to The Times of Israel. He said he believes that Israelis may even see prices decrease in the coming years.

Prices for brand-new apartments rose by 17.8 percent in one year, climbing by over 5 percent from December 2021 alone. The highest demand in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Bat Yam, Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netanya, and Rishon Lezion.

CBS estimated in a separate report that construction began on 63,300 new apartments, a quarter of them in the Tel Aviv area and about a quarter in central Israel.

Building permits were issued for over 76,000 housing units in 2021.