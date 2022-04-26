Israel’s top chocolate maker issues major recall over salmonella outbreak

Strauss Group recalled all products made after February 20, making it the largest recall in Israeli history

Strauss Group, one of Israel’s largest food manufacturers, announced on Monday a major recall of its “Elite” chocolate brand after finding traces of Salmonella bacteria in its products.

The company recalled all products made after February 20, making it the largest recall in Israeli history and most likely a massive financial blow to the country’s top chocolate maker, according to Ynetnews.

Products included in the extensive withdrawal were the popular Shokolad Para, Pesek Zman, Egozi and Kif Kef candy bars, and Bonbonniere candy boxes.

As part of the recall, the food giant’s products will be taken off store shelves, and stocks at its factory in northern Israel will be destroyed.

The facility will halt all operations until the source of the Salmonella bacterium – which can cause intestinal disease – is found and removed, a process expected to take at least a few days.

Strauss Group will also give vouchers as compensation to anyone who may have purchased the contaminated goods. There are no known reports of customers being infected with Salmonella after consuming any of the chocolate brand’s products, Ynet reported.

In a tweet, Israel's second-largest food manufacturer said it immediately updated the Health Ministry and that all moves were in coordination with its food service.

According to TheMarker, Strauss was aware of possible contamination almost a week before making it public, but lab test results confirmed the concerns only on Sunday.

Strauss explained that the delay was due to the need to test and compile a list of all products affected by the contamination.

After issuing its announcement on Monday, a $3.1 million class-action lawsuit against Strauss was filed and its stock nosedived three percent.