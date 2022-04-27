Israel: Strauss expands recall after discovering further traces of salmonella

Included in the recall are the brand's gum and toffee candies

Food giant Strauss issued a recall of its entire confectionery product line on Wednesday, days after the recall of its Elite brand chocolate products was announced.

Strauss described the expanded recall as being taken "out of an abundance of caution," according to The Times of Israel. Among those recalled, in what is believed to be the largest in Israel's history, were the brand's gum and toffee candies.

Affected gum brands joining a long line of Elite items already recalled include Must, Bazooka and Alma.

Strauss said it decided to expand the recall to gum and candy “despite the fact that we do not currently have any indication of a problem with these products," ToI reported.

“We will not take any risk regarding public health,” said Strauss CEO Eyal Dror in a statement. “The company’s management apologizes to the Israeli public, to customers and to retailers for the serious malfunction.”

The massive recall of Elite chocolate, due to fears of salmonella contamination, was first announced on Monday.

Products included in the withdrawal were the popular Shokolad Para, Pesek Zman, Egozi and Kif Kef candy bars, and Bonbonniere candy boxes.

After issuing its announcement on Monday, a $3.1 million class-action lawsuit against Strauss was filed and its stock nosedived three percent.