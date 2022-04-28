Israel: Strauss factory shut down after massive recall

'They cannot manufacture and market their products' until the factory is re-certified as safe

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash announced Thursday that the Strauss Group Elite factory where salmonella was found would be shut down for three months.

“They cannot manufacture and market their products” until the factory is re-certified as safe, Ash said, according to The Times of Israel.

This comes after a tour of the facility with workers and health officials.

According to Ash, teams looked into "possible flaws" that led to problems. “We will continue this investigation,” he said, ToI reported. “There is a process that must be done here to make the factory fit for production once more.”

The certificate of quality at the factory “will be restored after we ensure the full lessons have been learned, all the procedures completed, and we can be certain not only that the production line is clean of contamination but that there won’t be contamination in the future.”

Strauss Group chairperson Ofra Strauss said in her first comments since the recall was announced that she apologized for "the distress" the company had caused.

Another official suggested products possibly became contaminated by the presence of pigeons.

“[I’m] here to say on behalf of the company as clearly as possible: I apologize that we disappointed you. I’m sorry for all the distress you’re going through because of us,” Strauss said during a press conference, according to ToI.