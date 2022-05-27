Outside of high-tech sector, Israelis struggle financially

New immigrants find Jewish state's prohibitive cost of living challenging without a startup salary

Angelo Leone arrived from Sicily to the most expensive city in the world with a love for Israel and a willingness to contribute to society.

The 54-year-old professor moved to the Tel Aviv area six months ago and he was hit with the reality of life in the Jewish state outside of the high-paying high-tech sector.

He told i24NEWS that despite his academic background at the Palermo Medical School-Italy, he was only offered an associate professor position at Tel Aviv University without salary.

"Honestly, I was laughing," Leone, who also works as a consultant in London, said.

Courtesy Angelo Leone

"Leave a job in Europe where I have more than 30,000 shekel ($8,977) of salary a month to come to this country to work for free... I’m 54, have a family, a daughter at university. They rely on me. And you expect me to stay in this country working for free?"

Leone's story is an extreme example of the increasing disparity between Israel's high-tech industry and everyone else — over the past decade, the national average wage has increased by 34 percent while the average high-tech salary has skyrocketed by 54 percent, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The gap between the average wage in high-tech versus the overall economy has risen to 29 percent within 10 years, CBS data shows, despite only around 11 percent of the Israeli workforce currently working in the high-tech industry.

The average monthly salary in Israel as of the end of November 2021 was NIS 11,349 ($3,394) while the average monthly salary in the high-tech sector was more than double that amount at NIS 25,051 ($7,492).

Tel Aviv is home to 2,750 startups and the Mediterranean coastal city is increasingly unaffordable for those not making high-tech wages, recently being ranked as the world's most expensive city by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

"This is a polarization of society, a distortion of the significance of the high-tech for Israel, and there are many CEOs who tell me the same thing," Shlomo Ben-Haim, CEO of software company JFrog, told Israeli daily business newspaper Calcalist recently.

Ben-Haim's remarks were in relation to the amount of money poured into high-tech companies and the lavish spending that has been publicized.

Learning from success of high-tech sector

Courtesy Corey Gil-Shuster

Canadian Israeli Corey Gil-Shuster, 51, is best known for his YouTube video series (with 255,000 subscribers) asking Israelis and Palestinians viewer-submitted questions.

However, as he explained to i24NEWS during a phone interview from Jerusalem where he was making a new video, the Ask Project is a side gig and, despite bringing a master's degree in conflict studies to Israel, he struggled to make a living for years.

Now Gil-Shuster is program director of Tel Aviv University's conflict resolution and mediation program, but when he went to work at the university in 2014 on a contract after being paid more in Israel's high-tech sector, he could not believe how low the salary was given his qualifications.

"I remember thinking it must be a mistake. How can you pay a person with a master’s who is the director of an educational program at a university 7,800 shekels ($2,332)? So, I would end up getting 7,000 ($2,093) or 6,000 ($1,794) after taxes," Gil-Shuster said.

He said he looked around at other jobs not in the high-tech sector, and they paid the same.

"It is something we talk about a lot at the university — how we’re underpaid," Gil-Shuster said.

He praised Israel's high-tech sector as a model for other industries to emulate.

"In high-tech you are encouraged. You can work from home and things are easy going and if you need to leave it’s not a big deal," Gil-Shuster explained.

"You are also expected to work long hours in high-tech but there is a lot of flexibility because it’s considered almost like a contract between worker and employer where each is getting something."

High-tech's importance to Israeli economy

Some estimates put the total percentage of people in the high-tech sector at around 23 percent if cleaners and caterers and event planners and others are included.

The industry punches well above its weight in terms of contributing to Israel's economy — high-tech companies produce 15 percent of Israel’s GDP and 43 percent of Israeli exports, according to the Bank of Israel.

Corinne Parenti, co-founder and director of the Jerusalem Institute for Market Studies, told i24NEWS that Israel should apply the same rules for high-tech to other industries.

"High-tech in Israel was given much more economic freedom than other sectors for the past 20 years and I believe that was one of the reasons the high-tech sector became much more developed," Parenti said.

Courtesy Corinne Parenti, co-founder and director at the Jerusalem Institute for Market Studies

"It was easier to open a business. There was less licensing, less bureaucracy and so on because it was a new technology and no one really knew how to regulate it."

Parenti warned against too much economic inequality as dangerous for society, but like Gil-Shuster, sees high-tech as the solution, not the problem.

"You have to be careful that you don’t let people fall along the way, because social cohesion is very important in the country."

Copying high-tech could unleash the full potential of other industries and of the Israeli people, according to Parenti.

"All the people who are capable, let them produce, let them be innovative — just go for it."

Choosing a different path

Courtesy Daniel Hoz

Daniel Hoz, 31, moved to Israel from Wisconsin about eight years ago. He worked for startups in Tel Aviv and now travels the country teaching English.

He told i24NEWS that he understands the pay gap. However, he was happy to leave the high-tech world for a career with less money but more satisfaction.

There is another side to high-tech in Israel besides making a ton of money, according to Hoz, including the reality that many startups fail and high-tech workers experience burnout from long working hours.

A 2019 report from Startup Genome found that only one out of 12 startups succeed for a failure rate of nearly 92 percent.

"You can’t just work, work, work, work yourself to death. Nobody is really thinking, 'Ok, how are you really doing?' You’re keeping yourself at your high-paying job to the detriment that you are not giving yourself enough time to breathe," Hoz said.

"What good is a high salary if you are not really able to enjoy it?"

Hoz said that his career change is giving him a sort of fulfillment that he couldn't find in high-tech.

"I'd rather be doing something where I feel that I’m making a difference, like I actually have some sort of value," Hoz remarked.

"My value is not programming, coding or catching bugs. I can do all those things. That’s not my value. Too many people see their value as only that instead of being able to branch out and be happy."