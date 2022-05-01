Salmonella outbreak not widespread - Israel's Health Ministry

'Numbers do not appear to be exceptional and do not indicate a widespread outbreak'

The salmonella contamination at a Strauss Group Elite factory has so far not led to a widespread outbreak, Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The company last week announced a major recall of its “Elite” chocolate brand after finding traces of Salmonella bacteria in its products. Israel's Health Minister Nachman Ash later in the week announced a three-month closure of the plant or until conditions were corrected to be able to be recertified.

As of Sunday morning, 21 cases have been reported with an alleged epidemiological connection to the salmonella event.

"On the face of it, at this point, these numbers do not appear to be exceptional and do not indicate a widespread outbreak," the ministry's spokeswoman said.

According to the Health Ministry audit, maintenance work was recently conducted at the plant that may have impacted the safety of food production, among other findings.

The investigation also found no link to another salmonella outbreak at a factory run by chocolate makers Ferrero, in the Belgian city of Arlon.

The Health Ministry said that out of 300 samples taken so far from the event, about 30 have tested positive for salmonella contamination.