Israel: Small business system to be revamped

'It's over. Resources will be invested in business development rather than exhausting bureaucracy'

Israel announced on Sunday a plan to reform its business licensing system, giving small business owners hope that they will soon wake up from a bureaucratic nightmare.

The proposal – headed by Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Prime Minister Abir Kara – is expected to reinvigorate the small business industry in the Jewish state, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

With Israel’s cost of living significantly higher than the previous year, the government is scrambling to provide viable options to stabilize the country’s financial sector.

The proposed solution would introduce new businesses to the market by lowering the cost of opening and operating a business in Israel.

“When business owners are constantly chasing their tails with fees, taxes, signing unnecessary forms — When they are not dealing with quality service, then every citizen in Israel is hurt,” said Kara, The Post reported.

“Business owners thrive in a market as free as possible. The variety will increase and the cost [of living] will go down,” he added.

Regulations are expected to be reduced in five areas:

- Imports

- Food production

- Leisure

- License renewal times

- General unnecessary regulation

Business owners will now only need one license to open and operate, whereas before they needed two with different regulatory authorities.

According to The Post, within a decade the reform will save business owners about $150 million and millions of waiting days.

In a tweet, Shaked said: "It's over. Resources will be invested in business development rather than exhausting bureaucracy."

“Tens of thousands of businesses that have needed a lot of money and a lot of time will be able to do everything faster, cheaper, and simpler,” said Shaked, who intends to sign the reform by mid-May.