Israeli supermarket chain recalls biscuits contaminated with nylon

Israel's supermarket chain Shufersal announced on Sunday it was recalling biscuits it markets under its brand due to fears of nylon fibers in the goods.

The chain said it feared that fibers accidentally entered the biscuits during production and took the products off shelves "out of caution."

Products include Shufersal petit beurre biscuits (500 g) and Shufersal chocolate petit beurre biscuits (500 g), expiring between October 1 and October 13, 2022.

“Products in other date ranges are sound, and there is no concern in consuming them,” the company said, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

This recall comes after a massive recall of Strauss Group products, as some were tainted with salmonella.

The Strauss recall was first announced on Monday and expanded to include a wide range of chocolates, wafers, cakes, cookies, ice cream, gum, and candy in one of the biggest recalls in Israeli history.

Health Ministry director Nachman Ash said the Strauss factory in Nof Hagalil, where the problem originated, would be shut down for three months.

“They cannot manufacture and market their products” until the factory is re-certified as safe, Ash said.

“We will continue this investigation,” he said, ToI reported. “There is a process that must be done here to make the factory fit for production once more.”