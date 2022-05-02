Israeli shekel weakens against strengthening US dollar

'People tend to not invest in the shekel in times like this,' Ingber says

Dr. Gali Ingber, head of the finance department at the College of Management, spoke to i24NEWS on why Israel’s local currency, the shekel, is weakening as the US dollar strengthens.

She pointed to high inflation and Ukraine’s war with Russia as factors which are driving up the value of the dollar.

“The growing inflation causes a situation where the central banks raise the interest rate, and once the interest rates are high, then people are investing in the currency in that country where the interest rate is higher,” Ingber told i24NEWS.

The conflict in Ukraine is also influencing the strengthening dollar - Ingber explained that in “times of war, times of uncertainty, [and] times of insecurity, people tend to turn to the dollar because it's sort of a safe haven.”

However, in Israel, a combination of political and security concerns are causing the local currency to decrease in value.

Israel’s parliament (the Knesset) is currently in recess, but once it reconvenes, there is a fear that the government coalition will collapse and that Israelis will go to the polls for a new election.

“The second thing is the security situation - all the tension between the Israelis and the Palestinians that is growing lately,” Ingber told i24NEWS.

She explained that factors like the month of Ramadan and the wave of attacks throughout Israel are the variables responsible for the weakened shekel.

“People tend to not invest in the shekel in times like this,” Ingber said.