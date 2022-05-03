Jerusalem’s shops struggling to survive despite holiday business

Inflation spells financial trouble for merchants in the Old City this holiday season

Businesses in Jerusalem - faced with dwindling tourists, high costs and inflation - are struggling to turn a profit despite customers brought by the Muslim commemorations of Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan.

Noor Nazme, who owns the Jerusalem-based confectionery Al-Najah Sweets, is one such vendor attempting to keep his business afloat as the costs of the ingredients he uses in his holiday sweets soar, according to The Media Line.

Al-Najah Sweets is known for its festive date-filled cookies, a staple treat served during Eid al-Fitr, but with higher prices this year, Nazme is fighting to turn a profit.

Inflation in Israel stands at 4 percent, and the inflation rate in the Palestinian territories is 3.62 percent - data which spells financial trouble for merchants in the Old City this holiday season.

While everything is generally becoming more expensive, for Nazme, the high cost of cooking oil is what poses a major challenge to his business.

The business owner normally purchases 20 liters of cooking oil for around $27, but inflation drove the expense up to over $65, prompting Nazme to raise his own prices in response to higher costs.

He is also weighing the idea of opening up another store in the United Arab Emirates in order to help save his shop in Jerusalem.