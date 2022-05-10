Bank of Israel still unsure on digital shekel but garners public support

'All of the responses to the public consultation indicate support for continued research'

Israel's central bank said on Monday it had received public support for its plans to possibly issue a digital shekel on grounds that it would help the economy.

Such a move it is hoped would support innovation in the payments system, reduce dependency on cash, and bolster the fintech sector.

The Bank of Israel last November stepped up its research and preparation for the possible issuance of a digital shekel to create a more efficient payments system after first considering issuing a central bank digital currency in late 2017.

In March, it said a digital shekel was unlikely to significantly erode the banking system's business results.

It has called on the public to weigh in, and on Monday it said it had received 33 responses from various sectors, half of them from abroad. Some 17 replies came from the fintech sector.

"The Bank of Israel has still not made a final decision on whether it will issue a digital shekel," the central bank said.

"But all of the responses to the public consultation indicate support for continued research regarding the various implications on the payments market, financial and monetary stability, legal and technological issues, and more," it said in a report.

Interest in researching digital currencies is growing worldwide.

A survey last year found that 60 percent of central banks said that the rise of cryptocurrencies has spurred more research into digital currencies.

According to the survey by the Bank for International Settlements, 68 percent of central banks indicate that they are likely or will possibly issue a retail central bank digital currency in the short to medium term (six years).