Israel's poultry prices on the rise, a result of Europe war

Suppliers of Israeli poultry products plan to raise prices by roughly 30 percent, according to Monday reports.

According to Walla, citing poultry farmers, the increase is due to the rise in the prices of corn and wheat, stemming from supply problems that began with Covid and were made worse following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The price of corn rose by 16.25 percent since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and by 36.25 percent since the beginning of the year, according to Walla.

The increase in price is expected to vary from supplier to supplier and depends on the type of agreements made with retailers.

An industry source explained to Walla, "Prices fall or rise depending on the increase or decrease in the prices of the raw materials that make them up, and these are rolled out to poultry farmers and suppliers."

In early March, Israel food giant Tnuva announced it intended to increase the price of its red meat products by about 8 percent.

Walla spoke with the Agriculture Ministry to determine if regulatory measures are planned to attempt to prevent sharp price increases.

The ministry responded, "Animal food costs have risen in recent months, in line with the global trend affected by the war in Europe."