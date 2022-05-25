Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 1 to fully reopen in June

Terminal was temporarily closed during the Covid-19 pandemic

Terminal 1 at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport will reopen for full international operations on June 1 after its temporary closure during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Israel Airports Authority said on Wednesday.

About 250,000 passengers on 1,600 flights are expected to depart from Terminal 1 in June, according to the statement.

During the closure, all flights from Israel's main airport departed from Terminal 3.

A total of 12 airlines will operate flights from Terminal 1, including Israeli airlines and low-budget European carriers including Ryanair, Wizz Air and EasyJet.

According to the authority, the opening of the terminal will allow flights to 23 destinations, mostly in Europe.

Traffic has picked up at the airport with the easing of coronavirus travel restrictions, with around 1.9 million passengers expected to pass through Ben Gurion Airport on international flights in June.

Earlier this month, Israel's Health Ministry announced the canceling of PCR tests for all incoming travelers — Israelis and foreigners.

The obligation to wear a mask for incoming and outgoing flights ended on Monday.