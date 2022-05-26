Israel: Over half of Jerusalem's children live below the poverty line

Almost half of the Arab children in mixed cities live in poverty

Ahead of Israel's Jerusalem Day, the Jerusalem Institute for Policy published its report on the capital on Thursday, revealing it is one of the poorest cities in Israel.

In 2020, 58 percent of the children lived below the poverty line.

While only 15 percent of Haifa residents live below the poverty line - and only 12 percent in Tel Aviv - in Jerusalem, Jewish residents below the poverty line stand at 32 percent.

This is still considerably lower than the Arab population, with 61 percent. Throughout Israel, the poverty rate among the Arab population is at 39 percent.

Almost half of the Arab children in mixed cities live in poverty, a rate four and a half times greater than for Jewish children, according to The Media Line.

Over 2.5 million Israelis currently live in poverty, with 1.1 million children among them, according to a December report by the Israeli organization Latet.

Among the ultra-Orthodox population in Jerusalem, 45 percent live below the poverty line, slightly higher than throughout Israel at 41 percent.

The average monthly salary for a Jerusalem resident was slightly lower than in Israel at large - $2,866 compared to $3,434.

Jerusalem accounts for 10 percent of Israel's total population, with the largest Jewish and Arab populations of any city in the country.