Israel, Egypt to boost bilateral trade to $700m

Israel and Egypt are working to improve economic ties with plans to increase bilateral annual trade to $700 million by 2025, according to the Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry.

According to a new proposal, the two countries will expand the Nitzana crossing – an international border junction between El Ouga of Egypt’s Sinai and the village of Nitzana in southern Israel – where commercial trade is handled.

The crossing will be developed into a regional logistics center and a joint employment area, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Israeli and Egyptian correspondents will further engage in R&D cooperation and work on green energy projects, and the two states plan to increase direct flights.

The plan also calls for Israel to increase imports of food and fresh fish from Egypt as well as exports of agriculture technologies, according to ToI.

According to the ministry, the bordering countries are striving to reach $700m in annual trade – excluding tourism and natural gas exports – within three years, which would be some $400m more from 2021.

Most exports from Israel to Egypt are in textiles, with the rest in areas like chemicals, rubber, and plastics. Israel imports agricultural and food products from Egypt, as well as electrical machinery and fuels.

Despite sometimes rocky relations, Jerusalem and Cairo have close security ties, with Egypt being a regular mediator between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors.