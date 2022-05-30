Israel and UAE to sign free trade agreement on Tuesday

Customs duties to be eliminated on 96% of products - Israel’s Economy Ministry

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a milestone free trade deal in Dubai on Tuesday, according to Israel’s Economy Ministry.

The agreement is aimed at boosting trade between the two countries as customs duties will be eliminated for 96 percent of products including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine. The deal also extends to customs, services, regulation and government procurement.

Earlier in April, Israel and the UAE concluded negotiations for a freed trade agreement stating it “will cement one of the world’s most... promising emerging trading relationships”.

The trade deal will become Israel’s first with an Arab country. Earlier Economy Minister Peretz announced that Israel will open an economic attaché office in Abu Dhabi in the summer. Israel and the UAE established formal relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords negotiated by the US.