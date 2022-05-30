Israel's sovereign wealth fund to begin June 1

Israel's central bank, the Bank of Israel, will manage the fund

Israel's long-delayed sovereign wealth fund can start operating on June 1, now that taxes on profits from natural gas and other resources have passed the $301 million minimum, the Finance Ministry and Tax Authority said on Monday.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman will sign an order to transfer $341 million in levies accumulated to date to the fund on Wednesday, the ministry and authority said in a joint statement.

The wealth fund, aimed at insulating an overheated currency from the sudden expansion in national wealth, was set up in 2014 and was expected to begin operating in 2018. However, political turmoil and a slower stream of revenue have caused delays.

Nati Shohat/Flash90 Illustration photo of Israel's 200 New Israeli Shekel bill, February 7, 2016.

It is unclear what the fund might invest in, but analysts believe it will be in assets such as stocks and corporate bonds on international markets, with profits gradually being brought back into Israel.

Israel's central bank, the Bank of Israel, will manage the fund.

Some 3.5 percent of the total will be allocated for social, economic and educational purposes, the statement said.

"The money is returning to the citizens," Liberman noted, according to Reuters.

The fund reached its minimum thanks to gas sales last year from the offshore Tamar field, according to the statement. More recently, the larger Leviathan field has come online, selling gas to Israel, Egypt and Jordan.