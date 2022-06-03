Diamonds forge cornerstone of Israeli-Indian relations

'Diamonds were one of the first commodities exchanged between Israel and India'

In his small office in the Israel Diamond Exchange near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Pravin Kukadia proudly presents his collection of precious stones.

Between Kukadia's homeland, India, and his country of residence, Israel, diamonds forged a key diplomatic and economic link – representing some $1.5 billion a year and roughly half of all trade between the nations, according to diamond experts.

Kukadia first came to Israel in 1996, but soon made regular visits to Israel as a buyer for his family business based in western India's Gujarat state's Surat city – where 90 percent of the world's diamonds are cut and polished.

"At that time, I bought rough diamonds," he said, carefully inspecting a particularly rare example, a rose-colored diamond.

Today, the 56-year-old specializes in trading large stones.

In 2003, Kukadia moved with his wife and two children to develop his business in Israel because it was "a major player in the diamond industry" and at the forefront of innovation in the field.

Most Indian diamond families, about 80 people, live close to the diamond exchange in the city of Ramat Gan, and many stay in the same building. "We are one and the same family," Kukadia said.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Pravin Kukadia, Director of Eminent Gems LTD, presents different diamonds at his office in the Israel World Diamond Center in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, on May 16, 2022.

According to Israeli immigration lawyer Joshua Pex, Indian diamond traders enjoy a "special status" in Israel, aimed at promoting trade with India.

"Since 2018, they can work and live in Israel indefinitely, and bring their families," Pex said. "They must renew their visas every three years, compared to two for diamond traders from other countries."

Israel sources raw stones from around the world, while many Indian companies specialize in polishing the rocks into gleaming gems.

"Diamonds were one of the first commodities exchanged between Israel and India in the early 1970s," said Boaz Moldawsky, president of the Israel Diamond Exchange.

While India recognized Israel in 1950, it has traditionally expressed support for the creation of a Palestinian state, and did not establish diplomatic relations with the Jewish state until 1992.