Israel's cost of living hit by surging gas prices

Israel’s cost of living is once again in focus, with Israelis taking to the streets on Monday in protest over surging gasoline prices, something citizens are all too familiar with during an ongoing housing and goods crises.

Since the start of 2022, gas prices in Israel increased at a steady rate of 25 percent, reaching $9.26 per gallon currently.

For comparison, the average price of gas in the United States is $4.52 per gallon, a steep figure for the region.

The global surge in gas prices is mostly due to tight supply from market disruptions during Covid and most recently the war in Ukraine. But the newest economic crisis is nothing new for Israelis, who have been fed up with the Jewish state’s unbearable cost of living for years.

Israelis across the country stopped their cars on the roads on Monday to protest the rising gas prices, which are due to increase by another five cents per gallon.

Alongside the surging petroleum costs are high housing prices – which have been increasing by 1.2 percent monthly since February 2021 – as well as the average price of household goods, which rose by 3.5 percent in the first three months of 2022.

Economic expert Dr. Alex Coman of Tel Aviv University told i24NEWS that “there is an end in sight,” but not anytime soon.

“People are working long hours, and trying to work in ‘black’ – not declaring their income for taxes,” Coman said, adding, “in order to survive, people need income without paying taxes.”

“The saddest part of the pyramid is people who actually work very hard and can’t make ends meet. They work hard so they don’t have time to look for other opportunities… they need help.”