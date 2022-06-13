Israeli gov’t aims to restrain rising housing prices

Israel plans to build 280,000 housing units by 2025

Israel's government recently developed a plan to boost construction up to 70,000 housing units per year to restrain rising housing prices.

A joint proposal, presented by the country’s finance, interior, and housing ministries suggested building 280,000 housing units by 2025. This would increase the average number of constructed houses up to 70,000 a year, compared to 55,000 a year over the past decade.

"The plan is not a one-step magic solution, (but) we believe(it)... will stabilize Israel's housing market," Ze'ev Elkin, Israel’s Housing Minister, said at a press conference on Sunday as quoted by Reuters.

The proposal that requires parliament's approval also includes expanding a discount scheme for Israelis.

According to Elkin, the country’s authority allocating land to developers would lose nearly $5.9 billion due to the planned incentives. Other measures would include cutting bureaucracy and building more housing units for rentals.

Housing prices are one of the main issues in the Israeli economy as demand considerably outstrips supply. According to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics published earlier in April, Israel's housing prices jumped by 15.2 percent from last year with central Israel hitting annual increases of 17.7 percent.

Recent reports showed the cost of living in Israel is becoming increasingly challenging for those not working in the high-tech industry.

The average monthly salary in Israel at the end of November 2021 was almost $3,400 while the average monthly salary in the high-tech sector was more than double that amount. Earlier in June, Israelis took to the streets to protest surging gas prices, which had a grave effect on the cost of living.