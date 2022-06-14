Israel: Tourism Ministry budget more than $85 million

'This budget will allow us to reach the objective of 10 million tourists per year by 2030'

The Israeli Tourism Ministry's budget for the development of public tourist infrastructure this year amounts to more than $85 million (around 300 million shekels).

The ministry invites local authorities and public bodies to submit requests for assistance in setting up projects that will significantly contribute to inbound tourism and internal tourism.

"After years without a state budget, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism is allocating significant sums to establish and modernize tourism infrastructure throughout Israel. This budget will allow us to reach the goal we have set for ourselves: 10 million tourists per year by 2030," Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said.

"As we have done over the past year, we will continue to invest in long-term plans that will improve the tourism we have here in Israel, expanding the hotel offering, improving the service and reducing the cost of vacationing in Israel. Because vacationing isn't just for the rich," he added.

The Tourism Ministry's director general, Dani Shahar, assured that "the guideline we are issuing is the result of hard work, which includes many discussions and consultations related to the conditions and the prioritization of projects that will give the optimal result."

The country has reopened to tourists after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.